Sylvia Ernestine ‘Tina’ Todd, age 81, passed away on Friday, July 2 at Evans Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. The Liberty County native was born July 10, 1939, to the late Ernest G. and Thema Hook (Thelma George). In the early 70’s she moved from Liberty County with her husband, Ellis Todd, to Evans County. The pair established a long and happy marriage of over 55 years. Dedication was definitely one of Tina’s best traits. Not only was she dedicated to her husband and family, but she worked for just shy of 40 years as a dental assistant, much of that time with Dr. Miller in Claxton. In her free time, she loved to travel; the location was not important, just as long as it was a “new” experience. Additionally, she was an avid shopper and would always keep with the latest styles. A beautiful soul and dutiful mother and wife, she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Hook. Left to cherish memories of a life well lived are her husband, Ellis Todd of Claxton; sons, Larry (Elizabeth) Todd and Douglas Todd of Claxton; two grandchildren, Ashley (Landon) Findley and Lori Todd Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Carson Robinson and Wren Pearl Findley; a brother, Scott Hook of Mississippi; two sisters, Nell (David) Allred of North Carolina and Ann Stephens of Jekyll Island; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Monday, July 5, beginning at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Few officiating. Interment followed funeral services in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is honored by all expressions of sympathy but do suggest memorial donations in Tina’s honor be made to the Alzheimer’s Association®, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Todd family.