Sylvia Marie Latham, a beloved member of the community and cherished family matriarch, passed away on March 15, 2025, at Evans Memorial Hospital. Born on September 15, 1954, in Clearwater, Florida, Sylvia lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering commitment to her family and friends. Sylvia was a hardworking individual who dedicated several years of her career to McCord’s Cleaners and spent many summers working alongside her husband, Johnny, at Pride Pool. Her caring nature later drew her to work at a nursing home, where she brought comfort and joy to those in need. Known for her spunky spirit and outspoken personality, she had a big heart and did not meet a stranger. Sylvia’s honesty and warm demeanor left a lasting impression on all who were fortunate to know her. A devoted member of Hope Baptist Church in Reidsville, Georgia, Sylvia’s faith was an integral part of her life, guiding her through challenges and inspiring those around her. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did, and she took great pride in supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Camillia Health and Rehab for the love and care they provided to Sylvia during her residency. Sylvia is survived by her son, Bobby Duncan of Macon, Georgia; daughters, Kristen (Paul) Reed of Pineville, Louisiana, and Felicia (Todd) Duncan of Kenner, Louisiana; grandchildren, Tristen (Victoria) Reed, Leatha Reed, Faith (Austin) Cammack, and Dylan (Madyson) Cammack; great-grandchildren, Isla Reed, Avery Dauzat, Westyn Cammack, and Kollyns Dauzat; brothers, Brian Curry and Fred Latham of Claxton, Georgia; sister, Joanna Curry; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember her fondly. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnny Hodges; her parents, Fred Jackson and Rose Marie Latham; as well as her brother, Hank Curry, and sisters, Gina Curry, Tersea Curry, and Linda Curry. Sylvia’s legacy of love, kindness, and resilience will be cherished by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.