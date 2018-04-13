Sylvia Marks Sutherland, 79, passed away July 10, at Hospice of Savannah. The Chatham County native lived most of her life in Savannah. She was a Christian that loved the Lord and was a member of Savannah Baptist Temple. Mrs. Sutherland was a professional secretary, working at Candler Hospital, Armstrong University and Roper Outdoor Equipment. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Cleo DeLoach Marks and a brother, Gary Marks. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, retired Master Sgt. Earl F. Sutherland; two daughters, Paula (Ricky) Tootle of Guyton and Amy (Tom) Fitzgerald of Rincon; one sister, Armene Marks Wakely of Charleston, S.C.; two grandchildren, Erin Fitzgerald and Emily (Rusty) Davis; one great-grandchild, Lela Marie Davis; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, July 13, from 1-2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 13, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Roe Porter officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P. O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga. 31416. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.