Sylvia Pearl Smith Reynolds, age 85, of Claxton, passed away surrounded by her family on November 13. Born November 21, 1937 in Daisy, Georgia, Sylvia was the daughter of Claude W. Smith and Bessie Nell Shuman Smith. She was married at a young age to Doy T. Reynolds and raised her family of seven children in Savannah and Claxton. She is a graduate of Claxton High School and Swainsboro Area Vocational Technical School (now known as SE Technical College) in the field of nursing. Sylvia loved to cook and sing, many songs she wrote herself. She also loved to write poetry and short stories. Other talents were drawing and painting. At a young age she began studying the Bible and was baptized in 1959 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Savannah, Ga. She enjoyed learning and teaching about the Most High God, Jehovah, mentioned at Psalm 83:18. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her husband and two sons, Charles W. Reynolds and Roy Clayton (Clay) Reynolds. Surviving children are Debbie Reynolds Braddock of Jacksonville, Fla., Marie Reynolds Hooten and husband Frank of Blairsville, Ga., Woody Reynolds and wife, Joi of Blue Ridge, Ga., Nellie Reynolds Davis and husband Clint of Metter, Ga., Sunshine Reynolds Malagiero of Claxton; grandchildren, Christopher Ray Reynolds, Justin Clayton Walsh and wife Taylor, Dovia Melissa Hooten and Sterling Malagiero; great- grandchildren, Paige Reynolds and Summer Reynolds. Sylvia was loved by many family members, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins in Evans County and other areas. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 17, 4 to 6 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.