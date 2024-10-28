Talmadge Yarbrough of Collins, 75, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, surrounded by his loving family at Memorial Health after a brief illness. He was born in Surrency, Georgia, on April 2, 1949, to Elton and Elizabeth Yarbrough. He graduated from Appling County High School in 1969. Finding his loving wife, June Driggers Yarbrough, of thirty-plus years, Claxton, Georgia quickly became home. Planting a seed of success, Claxton became a strong foundation for one of his highest accomplishments – being the founder and owner of Altamaha Pest Control. He grew to love Collins, Georgia enough to call it his new home for nearly 20 years. Over his lifetime, Talmadge put his knowledge and pride into many other honorary titles: owner of meat markets, Deacon at the First Baptist Church for an extended period, a member of the Claxton Rotary Club for over 15 years, while he also served as the Rotary Club’s Assistant Governor from 2013-2016. With every title Talmadge had the honor to hold, one title that triumphed all was being “Pa” to the ones he loved deeply. Aside from his hard work ethic, Talmadge found peace and comfort in being on his farm, Windmill Acres, pouring love into his family and sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren. From cattle to tractors, there isn’t a topic he didn’t cover. Talmadge is preceded in death by his devoted wife, June Yarbrough; and parents, Elton and Elizabeth Stroud Yarbrough. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara (Billy) Roberson of Jesup, Ga., Carl (Connie) Yarbrough of Glennville, Ga., Claudia Glenn of Crosby, Texas; children, Shannon (Jennifer) Yarbrough of Glennville, Ga., Shawn (Ginny) Yarbrough of Collins, Ga.; grandchildren, Cheyanne Yarbrough, Alexis Phillips, Jenna Yarbrough, Colton Yarbrough, Trista Yarbrough, Elsie Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Casidy Smith and Connor Smith; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Lastly, as he would have wanted, an honorable mention, Cody Smith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor, Nathan LaShoto officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Warnell, Jonathan Dutton, Chris Moser, Brandon Wise, Gray Rogers, and Dale Salter. Honorary pallbearers will be Altamaha Pest Control Technicians. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.