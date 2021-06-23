Tattnall Campground meetings begin July 11; Day Camp, overnight youth camp offered this year

Members of all faiths are welcome and invited to attend the 2021 Tattnall Campground meetings. The annual event will be held July 11-18, but will kick off the night before at 7 p.m. with a gospel sing featuring ‘Men of Praise’ of Metter, Ga.

Campmeeting services will begin Sunday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Daily services, slated Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m…(and)…each evening at 7:30 p.m. – The final service will be held Sunday, July 18, at 11 a.m.

Day camp and ‘spend the night’ camps are offered this year.

By Julie Braly, Editor