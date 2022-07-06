Tattnall Campmeeting 2022 to kickoff Saturday, July 9

All are invited to the 155th annual Tattnall Campmeeting to be held at Tattnall Campground located at 3769 Campground Road in Claxton. Campmeeting will begin with a gospel sing featuring The Perrys on Saturday , July 9, at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be accepted. Concessions will be available at the sing.

The Perrys are no strangers to Tattnall Campground and have performed there many times throughout the years. We are excited to have them back and look forward to hearing them as they share the Word of God through song….

….This year’s “spend the night” camp will include rising 4th through 12th graders and will be held from Monday through Friday. Arrival time is 9 a.m. Monday, July 11; Departure time is 1 p.m. Friday, July 15. The cost for the week-long camp is $140. Space is limited so be sure to register quickly.

Day Camp is for rising 6th graders and younger and is held from 10:00 – 1:00 beginning Monday, July 11, and ending Friday, July 15. The cost of Day Camp is $7 per day.

To register for camp or if you have any questions, contact Cheryl Conley at 912-618-0934 or Josh Brown at 912-618-9320. Please plan to come out to Tattnall Campmeeting and hear the Word of God.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our online edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.