Tattnall Campmeeting begins Sun., July 11; Gospel sing slated for Sat., July 10

Tattnall Campmeeting 2021 will be held July 11-18, but will kick off the night before at 7 p.m. with a gospel sing featuring Men of Praise. Members of all faiths are welcome and invited to attend.

…Campmeeting services will begin Sunday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m….Daily services, slated Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m….message each evening at 7:30 p.m. and the final service, to be held Sunday, July 18, at 11 a.m.

…The annual Tattnall Campground meetings are held at 3769 Campground Road in Claxton, located off of Highway 280 between Bellville and Reidsville.

All services will be held in the campground’s open-air tabernacle, which has the capacity to seat 800 people…

By Julie Braly, Editor