Tattnall County Young Farmers host 45th annual Tattnall County Livestock Show

Tattnall County Young Farmers Association hosted the 45th Annual Tattnall County Livestock Show at the John N. Kunney Livestock Pavilion located at Tattnall County High School. The event, held February 13, included student participants from Evans County.

Organizers praise all participants in Pre-Club through 12th grade who worked hard in the weeks prior to the event getting their goat and swine projects ready for the show.

In each species category, exhibitors competed in showmanship classes in which they were judged on their ability to maneuver the animal in the show ring as well as their knowledge of the project. Exhibitors also competed in show classes in which the quality of their animal was judged.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also easily subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.