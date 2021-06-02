Tattnall-Evans Baptist Association Rural Health Clinic finds new home

The location for construction of a rural health clinic in Evans County changed abruptly two weeks ago, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon, and land preparation work began just two days later.

“Everything happens in God’s timing,” said Freddy Gardner, with the Tattnall-Evans Baptist Association (TEBA), at the ground breaking ceremony. “And when He is ready, things quite often happen fast, which is the case here.”

Previously, TEBA announced it would utilize the property it owned where its offices are currently located on Hwy. 280 near the Evans County Recreation Department.

Since that time, clearing and site preparation have been underway. It soon became evident, however, there would be issues with the location…

…Gardner said he began to pray for a solution to the situation and his answer came two weeks ago with a phone call.

By Julie Braly, Editor