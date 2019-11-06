Teen Maze, realistic look at choices and consequences

Life is full of choices and opportunities. Most of them are positive but some of them are bad and come with a heavy fine of negative consequences. It would be great to have access to a crystal ball to see a bad choice through to the end and the impact it has on the direction a person’s life is taking. This is the beauty of the second annual teen maze.

Teen Maze offers a controlled, safe environment for young people to experience real-life choices and possible consequences of risk-taking behaviors such as alcohol and drug use without real-life permanency.

Claxton Middle School (CMS) seventh and eighth-grade students……

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor