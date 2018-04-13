Teen Maze takes realistic look at choices and consequences

Teen Maze provides a safe and controlled environment for students to see potential consequences of their choices.

Students can participate in the Maze, experience various scenarios about choices and realistic consequences of those choices without real life permanency.

Approximately 138 eighth grade students in Claxton Middle School (CMS) will have the opportunity to experience the Maze on Tuesday, October 2. The event will be held at CMS.

Written parental permission is required and forms will be sent home from the school to eighth-grade students.

Monday, October 1, will be community night, a sneak preview for parents and community members, and will last from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, and those planning to attend should arrive a little before 5:30 p.m. as the Maze begins promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of community night is so parents can make an informed decision about letting their kids participate.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor