Teena Marie Shiloski Burns, 65, sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Friday March 17, 2023. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and new great-grandmother. The daughter of Ralph and Nancy Shiloski, Teena was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 9, 1957. In the summer of 1969, her family moved to Savannah, Georgia where she graduated from Johnson High School in 1976. Along with her former husband and three children, Teena moved to Claxton, Ga. in 1991 and that is where she lived the remainder of her life. She worked as a caregiver for over 31 years and was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Evans County Chapter and a member of Claxton First Church. She was known to be sweet, caring and for having a gentle soul. Teena loved to shop, fish, spend time with family, and spoil her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Norman Shiloski; her mother, Nancy Lee Shiloski, both of Wilmington Island in Savannah Ga. Teena is survived by her three children, Jennifer Burns (Michael Young) of Claxton, Ga., Daniel Burns of Claxton, Ga. and Traci Burns (Colton Archer) of Hull, Ga.; two granddaughters, Britney DeLoach and Alayna Young, both of Claxton, Ga.; and one great-grandson, Legend Clark; her brothers, Terence N. Shiloski of Stanwood, Washington and Derek R. Shiloski (Mary Weathers) of Savannah, Ga.; one sister, Lisa L. Shiloski of Savannah, Ga.; and longtime best friend of over 50 years, Kelli Stewart of Savannah, Ga. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 23, 5 – 7 p.m., at J. Mellie Nesmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.