Teresa Faye Ginn, 55, passed away under the care of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga. She was a native of Statesboro, Georgia, but lived in Evans County most of her life before her last residence in Twin City, Georgia. Teresa was a proud servant of the Lord, a loving and devoted mother, as well as a genuine care giver. She enjoyed sewing and loved her cats, Precious and Tchala, and all animals. Psalm 116:15 reads, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Teresa will be dearly missed, but we know she is in the arms of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Sanders; husband, Tommy Ginn, Sr.; sister, Tiffany Kraft; and fiancé, Timothy Lever. Surviving are her son, Jonathan Ginn of Claxton; father, Tifton Sanders of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; three sisters, Lisa (William) Clark of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Diana (Kevin) Smith of Bristol, Tenn., and Tina Mincey of Statesboro, Ga.; close family friend, Carrie Prentice; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. A graveside service will be held at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on September 20, at 11a.m. Burial will be in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Ga. 30459. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.