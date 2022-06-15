Terry Barnard elected to 8th Term as State Pardons and Paroles Chair

Terry E. Barnard will continue as Chairman of the Georgia Parole Board following action today at the June monthly meeting. Chairman Barnard was elected by the Board Members to an eighth one-year term. He will serve as chairman through June 30, 2023.

…Chairman Barnard is currently the third longest serving chair in the Parole Board’s 79-year history….

