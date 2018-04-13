Terry W. Bradley, 81, passed away on July 1 at Griffin House Assisted Living facility in Claxton. Terry was born in Claxton on September 27, 1936 to Wallace and Nina Bradley, and lived his entire life in Evans County. He was a lifetime member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and taught that class as well as youth Sunday School for many years. Terry also had a 64 year career at the Claxton Bakery, where he retired in 2012 as the manager of production. Terry was very active in the community serving with seven years, and also as a multi-term official of the Evans County Board of Commissioners, and the Claxton City Council. He was also a member of the Claxton Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and a 30 year perfect attendance award winner. Terry was preceded in death by his Father, Wallace Bradley; his mother, Nina Waters Bradley; and younger sister, Nina Faye Bradley. Terry is survived by the love of his life and wife of 58 years, Faye Bradley; two sons, Keith Bradley of Bluffton, S.C. and Wally Bradley (Lynn) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; two grandsons, Walker and Benjamin Bradley, also of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a brother, Ralph Bradley (Elaine) of Bulloch County. Visitation will be Saturday July 14, at Claxton First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m., with the funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lanier, Ralph Bradley, Derry Banks, Walker Bradley, Benjamin Bradley and Ken Plyler Honorary pallbearers are members of the Fellowship Sunday School Class for Claxton FUMC. Terry always had a smile on his face and in his heart. He loved his church family and friends. Our Family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. T.J. Miller Jr., the staff of Bethany Hospice, and to Amber Rhodes and staff of the Griffin House, for all of their love and care during his time there. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Claxton First United Methodist Church, or the Griffin House. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.