The Claxton Bank wins “Battle of the Banks” benefitting local food bank

The Claxton Bank is the winner of the first annual “Battle of the Banks” benefitting the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Claxton and Evans County as all three local banks – Tippins Bank, South Georgia Bank and The Claxton Bank – recently held a friendly competition while collecting much needed items for the local food bank.

The banks urged customers and members of the community to bring non-perishable food items, or monetary donations, to the banks….

…“We know, however, that this competition could not have been a success were it not for each and every person who made a donation to help those within their community,” added Hendrix.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor