The Enterprise welcomes Georgia Southern intern

The staff of The Claxton Enterprise is please to announce Blakeley Bartee joined its staff as a summer intern. She began working with the Enterprise on Friday, May 17.

Bartee is an undergraduate senior at Georgia Southern University where she is pursuing a dual major in multimedia journalism and writing & linguistics. She comes to The Enterprise as part of the Georgia Press Association’s internship program. Bartee is originally from Columbus, GA.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!

By Julie Braly, Editor