The latest update from Evans County EMA regarding Hurricane Michael

As of this time, the Evans County Board of Commissioners have enacted a Local State of Emergency for Evans County. However, the Chairman has not placed a curfew at this time. Although there is currently no curfew, this storm is very dangerous, and we encourage you to stay off the roads.
As we assess this storm further it is likely a curfew will follow and proceed into tomorrow.
The NWS is sharing information that shows our area will be impacted by substantial tropical force winds that could produce road hazards and downed powerlines causing power outages in our area as well.
PLEASE REMEMBER: When this storm produces winds of 30 and 45 MPH winds all Emergency services will be suspended. Also, during these types of storms and our call volume the type of service we can provide is very limited. Please stay informed and safe during this event.
Currently, the schools are closed today and tomorrow. Some of our local businesses such as Durrence-Layne Chevrolet is closed today and tomorrow, and local government such as the City of Claxton and County offices are closed today and tomorrow.