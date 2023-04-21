On Thursday, April 20, 2023, a humble man of deep faith, The Reverend William Michael Huling, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born in Washington, D.C, he grew up in Macon, Georgia. Graduating from Willingham High School in Macon, he continued his education graduating from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Chemistry and a MDiv from Emory University. An avid UGA fan, he loved watching and participating in all sports. His love of competition was an innate part of him. As time allowed, he played basketball, golf, softball, and body surfing at the beach. He looked forward to the extended family touch football game every year. A longtime runner, he liked competing in local races. His love of family was always at the forefront and family vacations in St. Augustine and family time was a priority for him. A seventh generation United Methodist Pastor, he faithfully served the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church for 47 years. Beginning his career in June 1979, he served Vidette UMC, East Macon UMC, Pembroke UMC, Garden City UMC, Claxton First UMC, Pittman Park UMC in Statesboro, and Thomasville First UMC. He retired after serving as District Superintendent of the Savannah District. His last appointment was as a retired supply clergy at Darien UMC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Shepard and Mary Elizabeth Huling of Macon, Georgia and grandson Micah Williamson of Brunswick, Georgia. Survived by his wife, Melinda Stewart Huling of Claxton; children, Melanie (Steve B) Williamson of Brunswick, Matthew (Heather) Huling of Statesboro, Monica (Chris) Brister of Statesboro; sister, Susan (Jeff) Wiley of Atlanta, Ga; three brothers, Jim Huling of Macon; Glenn (Kyle) Huling of Tacoma Washington and Patrick (Ruth) Huling of Olympia, Washington; grandchildren, Emily and Olivia Huling of Statesboro, Ga. and Abigail, Michael and Robin Brister of Statesboro, Ga.; numerous much-loved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 23, 4 – 6 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton, Ga. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 24 – visitation will be 9 – to 11 a.m. at Pittman Park UMC, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Honorary pallbearers will be ministers and spouses and the Lectionary Sunday School Class at Pittman Park UMC. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Pittman Park UMC,. 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.