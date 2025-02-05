The Whole Truth or Thereabouts Among my treasure trove of game warden stories

Recently I came across a book I thought was lost. It’s a bound compilation of Idaho Fish and Game monthly magazines entitled Idaho Wildlife. The editor sent it to me as a gift shortly after I retired because each edition contains one of my Arrest Digest articles. I started the Arrest Digest column to enlighten readers about some of the more interesting cases our Idaho game wardens had made. It consisted of a factual summary of cases along with related explanatory cartoons. I enjoyed reading back through them and especially noted that those officers I wrote about are now retired. Except one is an exception. He’s one of the many I hired, and he now holds the chief of law enforcement position I vacated when I retired.