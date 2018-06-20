The Whole Truth or Thereabouts: The good ones

During career counseling while I was in Air Force basic training, I asked for the air police career field because my goal was to someday be a game warden. My counselor also thought that armed service law enforcement experience would be helpful when applying for civilian enforcement jobs. So, upon graduating from basic, I received orders designating me as an air policeman, and that’s how my career in law enforcement began when I was still 17 years old.

During the years I worked in military law enforcement, the occasions when our constituents treated us disrespectfully were few. That was largely due to military discipline, but later when I finally became that game warden, I discovered a much different world.

Many things were happening during the late 60s into the 70s that were creating widespread behavioral and social changes in America. These included a continuous rebellion against the Vietnam War, open hostility to the military draft, the advent of illicit drugs and a negative attitude towards authority had developed in much of the younger generation. Law enforcement officers frequently quelled violent riots and actively enforced illegal drug utilization. As a result many people started regarding them as their enemy.

Frank NeSmith, Columnist

