Thirteen inducted into Evans County High School Hall of Fame

A Hall of Fame induction program, held in memory of the late Coach Virginia Albert who coached football and basketball at Evans County High School (ECHS), was hosted at Evans County Community Center (ECCC) Saturday. The event was held to recognize many of ECHS’s alumni including eight who were inducted into the school’s Football Hall of Fame and five into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer