Thomas E. McDilda of Claxton, 79, a cherished family man, passed away on January 3, 2026, at his residence. Born on April 25, 1946, in Groveland, Georgia, Thomas was known for his funny and lighthearted spirit, traits that endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was often recognized as a modern-day Daniel Boone, reflecting his profound love for the great outdoors. Throughout his life, Thomas embraced his role as an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trapping, hunting, and fishing, pursuits that brought him great joy and allowed him to forge deep connections with nature. In addition to his outdoor passions, he was a skilled pool player and relished opportunities to engage in friendly competition with friends and family. Above all, Thomas was known for his loving nature, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and his ability to make people laugh. He was truly easy to love, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Vicki S. McDilda; his sons, Keith (Evelyn) McDilda and Tony McDilda; his sister-in-law, Laverne McDilda; six grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His warmth and kindness will forever be remembered, and it is clear that he loved all and was loved by all in return. Though he has departed from this world, the legacy of Thomas E. McDilda will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his laughter, compassion, and zest for life. There will be no services at this time. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.