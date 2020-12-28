Thomas Edward ‘Trey’ Flanigan, III

passed away December 23 at his home in Claxton. The Evans County native was a 1987 graduate of Pinewood Christian Academy where he was voted “most versatile”, “honorable mention” in baseball and “all region” on the 1987 State Champion football team. Trey worked in the family business, Flanigan Motor Parts, for two years and Valmont for 23 years with 12 years as Maintenance Supervisor. Trey enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and being the “cool uncle”. He was married to his high school sweetheart Wendy Whitehead for 17 years before her passing in 2011. Trey was predeceased by his parents, Tommy and Ann Flanigan; and wife, Wendy Whitehead Flanigan. He is survived and greatly missed by his sister ,Debbie (Bob) Floyd; nephews, Alex (Kristen), Thomas (Tara) Floyd; and great-nephew, Ellis Floyd, all of Pembroke; step-mother, Barbara Chumley Flanigan of Claxton. There will be a family graveside service at the Flanigan plot in Brewton Cemetery conducted by Rev. Mike Lyons of First United Methodist Church of Claxton, at 11 a.m., December 31. Remembrances in Trey’s memory can be sent to First United Methodist Church of Claxton, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or the Thomas E. Flanigan Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Debbie Floyd, 2420 Ga. Highway 67 North, Pembroke, Ga. 31321. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.