Thomas Eugene Walden, Jr., 67, passed away March 19 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The Gibson, Georgia native had resided in Evans County for many years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Tommy worked as a long-haul truck driver for over 49 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved fishing with the grandsons and adored his granddaughters, and was smitten with the newest great-granddaughter, Caroline. Tommy was always a joy to be around, full of laughter, and always ready to have a good time. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Lucy Glisson Walden of Claxton; one son, Bobby (Nikki) NeSmith of Statesboro; two daughters, Dawn (Walter) Rush of Claxton and Holly Heaston and Drew Long of Statesboro; two brothers, William Bryan Walden of Metter and Michael Anderson;, three sisters, Angel Walden (Jay) Tillman of Statesboro, Constance Jacobs and Sherry (Tom) Schinskey; a brother and sister-in-law, Segal and Susan Glisson of Claxton; grandchildren, Walt (Taylor) Rush, Mallori Rush, Lexi NeSmith, John Korp, Zachary NeSmith, Gavin Korp, Nicholas Heaston and Olivia Heaston; one great-granddaughter, Caroline Rush; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.