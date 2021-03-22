Thomas Eugene Walden

March 22, 2021

Thomas Eugene Walden, Jr., 67, passed away March 19 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The Gibson, Georgia native had resided in Evans County for many years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Tommy worked as a long-haul truck driver for over 49 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved fishing with the grandsons and adored his granddaughters, and was smitten with the newest great-granddaughter, Caroline. Tommy was always a joy to be around, full of laughter, and always ready to have a good time. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Lucy Glisson Walden of Claxton; one son, Bobby (Nikki) NeSmith of Statesboro; two daughters, Dawn (Walter) Rush of Claxton and Holly Heaston and Drew Long of Statesboro; two brothers, William Bryan Walden of Metter and Michael Anderson;, three sisters, Angel Walden (Jay) Tillman of Statesboro, Constance Jacobs and Sherry (Tom) Schinskey; a brother and sister-in-law, Segal and Susan Glisson of Claxton; grandchildren, Walt (Taylor) Rush, Mallori Rush, Lexi NeSmith, John Korp, Zachary NeSmith, Gavin Korp, Nicholas Heaston and Olivia Heaston; one great-granddaughter, Caroline Rush; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

