Thomas Franklin ‘Toma’ Alexander, age 76, passed away Thursday, November 17 at his residence. He was born in Rochester, New York on December 28, 1945, to Loren and Helen Alexander and had lived in Brunswick most of his life before moving to Claxton 12 years ago. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Marines. Tom was a machinist with G & G Tool and loved to hunt, fish and play pool. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Maid. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brandy Alexander-Torres and Jon Torres of Brunswick; his siblings, Lorraine Rubel, Gene (Susan) Alexander, and Diane (Gerry) Blakebrough, all of Claxton; mother of his daughter, Marcia Willis Alexander of Brunswick; six grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Pat (Gene) Payne and Rhonda Willis; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private, Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Alexander family.