Thomas “Tom Tom” Preston Umphlett, age 68, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Memorial Health University in Savannah. He was born on January 22, 1957, in Elizabeth City, N.C. to William A. and Kathryn Louise Mizel Umphlett and had lived in Evans County most of his life. Thomas dedicated a significant portion of his life to his work, where he was a heavy equipment operator and later served in maintenance at Claxton Poultry. His final role was as a custodian for the Evans County Board of Education, where he took pride in ensuring a clean and supportive environment for students and staff alike. In addition to his professional commitments, Thomas served honorably for 10 years in the North Carolina National Guard before retiring as a Staff Sergeant from the Georgia National Guard. His military service exemplified his discipline and commitment to serving others, traits that he carried into his everyday life. Though Thomas did not have children of his own, he had a special affection for his nieces and nephews, who fondly remember how he enjoyed engaging with them, often playfully aggravating them, a testament to his loving nature. As a man who appreciated the simple pleasures of life, Thomas enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching wrestling, pursuits that brought him joy and relaxation. His laughter and enthusiasm for these activities will be sorely missed by those who had the pleasure of sharing those moments with him. Thomas attended Faith Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Richard Umphlett and Betty Gray. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Umphlett of Claxton; his siblings, Joyce Harrell of Spartanburg, S.C., William (Debbie) Umphlett of Eaton, N.C., and Diane (Ray) Hassell of Columbia, NC; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family received friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2with the funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Reverend Danny Pittman officiating. Interment was in the Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Raymond Pittman, Landon Smith, Cameron Cribb, David Harrell, Danny Pittman, and Terry Rustin. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Low Country Cremation Burial had the honor to serve the Umphlett family.