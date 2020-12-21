Thomas ‘Tommy’ Flanigan, 75, passed away December 20. The Cobb County native moved with his family to the Evans County area when he was a small child. His father started a motor parts business in 1946, which Tommy and his brother-in-law, Gene Durrence, took over in 1971, when the business became Flanigan Motor Parts, then Flanigan’s Industrial. He later sold the business in 2015 after 50 years of service to Evans and surrounding counties. Tommy graduated from Claxton High School in 1963 and was voted the “cutest” in his graduation class. In 1964 he married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Ann Evans Flanigan, and they were married 47 years before her passing in 2011. In 2016 Tommy married Barbara Chumley, who was a loving wife and caregiver. They taught each other how to laugh and love again. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his parents, Tom and Nina Flanigan; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Whitehead Flanigan. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Flanigan of Claxton; one son, Trey Flanigan of Claxton; one daughter, Debbie (Bob) Floyd of Pembroke; two sisters, Ann (Wendell) Godbee of Valdosta and Sandra (Gene) Durrence of Claxton; two step-children, Brian (Amy) Chumley of Lyons and April (Michael) Massey of Bellville; eight grandchildren, Alex (Kristen) Floyd and Thomas (Tara) Floyd, all of Pembroke, Madilyn, Olivia and Emma Grace Massey, all of Claxton and Ava, Ross and Windsor Chumley, all of Lyons; one great-grandchild, Ellis Floyd; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 23, from 12:30-2 p.m., at Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, at 2 p.m., graveside. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Ga. 30047. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.