Thomas W. (Tommy) Anderson

Mr. Thomas W. Anderson (Tommy), age 63, of Register passed away on December 12 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Tommy was born in Statesboro to Thomas and Myrl Anderson on October 11, 1955. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School and attended Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Ga. He married Kay Carmichael on August 21, 1976 in Tifton. Tommy was a farmer in Bulloch County until he retired. Tommy was a kind and humble man who loved life and was always available to help others. There was nothing he loved more than being on a tractor and working with his sons in the fields. He loved being outdoors and his laughter was infectious. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Myrl Anderson and his grandparents. Tommy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kay; two sons and daughters-in-law, Will Anderson (Hannah) and Reid Anderson (Melanie); three sisters, Elaine Bradley (Ralph), Ranee Bray (late Danny Bray), and Lawanda Scott (Parker), as well as six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 14, from 10 until 11 a.m., at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, following visitation, with Craig Lanier officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews of Mr. Anderson, John Bradley, Trent Bradley, Travis Bray, Matthew Scott, Thad Pruett and T.J. Bradley. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society the MS Life Center, 950 East Paces Ferry Road, Suite 820, Atlanta, Ga. 30326. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.