Thomas Watson ‘Tommy’ Odum, 78, of Hillview, died Friday, December 10. Tommy was born in Reidsville and lived most of his life on his family farm in Tattnall County in the Hillview Community. He was the son of Watson Numan Odum and Bernice Hattaway Odum. He was a farmer and was a pilot, having worked as a crop duster for many years. Tommy was a verteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cherry Odum Toole. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. , on Tuesday, December 13, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown. Interment will be in Sunlight Cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown is in charge of the arrangements.