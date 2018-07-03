Three All Star teams head to State

Evans County’s All Star 14U Girls’ team is headed to the state tournament in Baxley on July 10. Front row (l-r): Taylor Bennett, Abbey Beasley, Emma Todd, Morgan Blalock, Kortney McDilda and Emma Palmer. Middle row (l-r): Cierra Kinlaw, Jaeda Bennett, Payton Hodges, Natalie Bass, Jenna Sikes and Taylor Mixon. Back row: Coaches David Beasley, James Bass and Evans County Recreation Director Brian Todd.
July 3, 2018
Evans County’s All Star 10U Boys’ team is headed to the state tournament in Sylvania on July 10. Front row (l-r): Tripp Green, Darius Rogers, Aiden Denton, Luc Oates, Trenton Yawn and Michael Hendrix. Middle row (l-r): Harrison Cleary, Caedyn Coley, Jaxson Saylor, Colby Kirkland, Maddox Akins and Banks Hearn. Back row: Coaches Chuck Woodcock, Chris Coley, Steve Cleary and Michael Akins.
The 12U Boys pictured at left are headed to state play in Jeff Davis County. They’ll face Morgan County on July 10. Front row (l-r): Caiden Sapp, Avery Beasley, Christian Mixon, Thomas Cole Hendrix and Hunter Taylor. Back row: Coach Shannon Sapp, Andrew Palmer, Kaeden Arnold, Cade Sikes, Dylan Kimsey, Carson Blocker, Coach Shane Sikes and Trent Jenkins.
Last week was a busy and successful week for several Evans County Recreation Department All Star Teams. Three teams – 14U girls, 12U boys and 10U boys – are headed to the state tournament next week. As temperatures grew hotter and hotter last week so did the bats of these three teams.
State Play
Evans County’s 14U Girls’ team will be back in action July 10 at 2 p.m. against Appling County in the State Tournament. The tournament will be held in Baxley.
Evans’s County 12U Boys’ team will play again July 10 at 4 p.m. against Morgan County. The tournament will be held in Jeff Davis.
Evans County’s 10U Boys’ team will face Bacon County on July 10 at 6 p.m. in Sylvania.
