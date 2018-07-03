Three All Star teams head to State

Last week was a busy and successful week for several Evans County Recreation Department All Star Teams. Three teams – 14U girls, 12U boys and 10U boys – are headed to the state tournament next week. As temperatures grew hotter and hotter last week so did the bats of these three teams.

State Play

Evans County’s 14U Girls’ team will be back in action July 10 at 2 p.m. against Appling County in the State Tournament. The tournament will be held in Baxley.

Evans’s County 12U Boys’ team will play again July 10 at 4 p.m. against Morgan County. The tournament will be held in Jeff Davis.

Evans County’s 10U Boys’ team will face Bacon County on July 10 at 6 p.m. in Sylvania.

