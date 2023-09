Claxton High has exciting activities planned for this year’s Homecoming celebration. The big homecoming game against Savannah High will be on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field, at Tiger Town Stadium. There will be recognitions throughout the evening for alumni classes ending in 3’s and 8’s.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.