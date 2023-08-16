Tigers kick off football season Friday night in new stadium

Claxton High School (CHS) Tiger Football and Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) are ready to welcome the community to the brand-new Veterans Memorial Field at Tiger Town Stadium. The completion of the Tiger Town stadium marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of ECCSS and is guaranteed to create new long-lasting memories. Before the game this upcoming Friday, August 18, all are encouraged to attend the official ribbon-cutting dedication ceremony to the new Tiger turf starting at 7 p.m. Immediately afterward, the game against rival Tattnall County will begin.

