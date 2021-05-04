Tim Palmisano, 67, died Friday, April 30 at his home with his beloved wife by his side. He fought a courageous battle with COPD for the last eight years. Tim was born in Minneapolis, Minn., October 29, 1953, the third of four sons to the late Leonard Gasper and Donna Hilliard Palmisano. The family moved to Leonard’s hometown of Augusta when Tim was a toddler. He grew up in Augusta and always called it home. After high school, Tim enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War as an Electrician/Communication’s Specialist with high security clearance. Tim was very proud to have served his country during time of conflict. Tim began working with the Department of Corrections in 1983 at the largest State Prison, Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GOCP) in Jackson, Ga. He retired January 1, 2013, after 30 years – 19 years as a Captain and the Director of Training and Firearms Certification. Tim was a certified P.O.S.T., (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Instructor. He annually recertified local police departments and State Patrol Officers in four surrounding counties – as well as all officers in three state prisons. Tim and Dawn met at GDCP in 2006 and married on prison grounds in 2012. Tim loved to say, “we had a chain-gang wedding”! Tim and Dawn enjoyed years of camping in their various fifth wheel campers. Tim was proud to have stayed in every State Park in Georgia, as well as several in South Carolina and Florida. His favorite trip was 10 days in the Florida Keys in 2017. Tim was a lifelong hunter, having bagged many trophy deer over the years. His years-long membership in “His” hunting club in Thomaston, Ga., brought him immense joy. It was his “Happy Place”. All the members were close friends of 30+ years. His love of NASCAR was lifelong as well. He never missed going to the NASCAR race in Atlanta until his health failed. Tim was so proud to have met and talked with his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. Those who knew Tim well, will remember his love of jackets. He had over 75 jackets! He was never without one on him or with him no matter the weather. He will be buried in his favorite jacket. Tim will also be buried with the cremains of his beloved dogs: Schnauzer, Scoot and Dachshunds, Jackson and Bucky, tucked under his arms as was his wish. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Donna Palmisano; older brothers, Lenny and Billy Palmisano; his mother-in-law, Fay Smith and his beloved dogs, Scoot, Jackson and Bucky. Surviving his wife and partner, Dawn Smith; his beloved son, Kevin Palmisano of Susanville, California; brother, David Palmisano of Augusta; his best friend of over 30 years, Fred Clairmonte of Carsen City, Nevada; his step-children he loved and called his own, Nichole (Nikki) Gordon Waters (Galen) and Gary (Garell) Gordon, Jr., both of Claxton; grandsons he dearly loved and was so proud of, Spencer Masse (Ashley, who he always called Beautiful) of Sylvania and Dalton Waters of Claxton, all of whom helped take care of Tim and always assisted Dawn in every way. Those who called him Papa Tim, great-grandsons, Titan Masse (the absolute joy of his life) of Metter, Tylan Johnson and Logan Parker (who always made him smile) of Sylvania, and great-granddaughter, Ruby Lace Pinkard of Metter, who always made his face light up! Tim would say, “she is a joy to watch”. His only niece, Lacy Palmisano Fecinta (Steve) of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, great-nephews, Grant and Gehrig Fecinta of Windsor Locks, Connecticut; Tim’s great-grandson, Titan Masse’s mom, Cierra Walls Pinkard, who he called his beautiful dark-haired granddaughter. Cierra lovingly stayed with Tim to give Dawn a break, also, Titan’s step-father, Casey Pinkard, who Tim loved and respected so much. And of course, his beloved Dachshunds, Slinky, Monkey (Baby Girl) and Artie. Tim requested there be no funeral, as most of his friends lived two hours away and he did not want them driving four hours. Burial will be private at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Glennville. The family would like to thank the following: Dr. Jesse Scott and staff, who were always there for everything Tim and Dawn needed. Dr. Douglas Mullins and his wonderful PA-C, Edyth Utley, who were there from the beginning of this COPD journey. They saved his life so many times over the last eight years. Bethany Hospice team, Heather, RN, Chelesa, CAN, and Carol, LSW for their care, compassion and assistance anytime it was needed. Cheryl Strickland for her love, support and assisting Dawn in so many ways. Greg Porter, CAN, who came faithfully three times a week and took such great care of Tim. The only thing Tim looked forward to was Greg’s visits. Pastor Mike Lyons of the First United Methodist Church of Claxton, who lovingly took care of all of our spiritual needs. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.