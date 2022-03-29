Timothy Shane Jones, age 48, of Claxton, died Sunday, March 27, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Jones was born September 27, 1973 in Alma. He was an imaging consultant with DocuQuest. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Timothy Jones; his grandparents, Doris and Dallie Jones and David and Athla Jarrell. Survivors include his daughters, Ciana Paige Lands of Claxton, Maggie Jewel Jones of Statesboro and Emma Grace Jones of Claxton; mother and step-father, Connie and Rayford Price, Jr. of Baxley; brothers, Dustin Colby Price of Statesboro and Joshua (Amy) Price of Soperton; grandchildren, Waiden Rhodes, Lily Rhodes and Ivy James. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Chris Floyd, Rev. Brian Brazzell and John Prussia officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.