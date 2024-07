Tippins Bank, a division of GB Bank Group, celebrated the completion of renovations at its Hwy. 301 Claxton location on the morning of Tuesday, June 25th. In March, the bank received a new sign and several additional interior and exterior improvements, including a new entrance and leveling of the drive-thru have been completed the past two years.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.