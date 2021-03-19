Tom Lewis, 96, passed away Wednesday, March 17 at his home. The Bulloch County native lived most of his life in Evans County. He worked in the farming industry and worked for Dixon Motor Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Lewis; and step-son, Donnie Rustin. Surviving are his nieces, Sharon (Phillip) Kangeter of Ellabell, Ann Jenkins of Hagan and Jenean (Tom) Hutto of Claxton; nephews, Ronnie (Beverly) Lewis of Pembroke, Charles Lewis of Savannah; special care giver and nephew, Wilton Lewis of Claxton; many other nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral service. Masks must be worn. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 20, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.