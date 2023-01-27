Tom Sadler, age 79, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 21, 1943, in Watertown, Ohio to Delmur Guy and Vivian Lorena Calhoon Sadler. During his formative years, he was an avid baseball and basketball player, playing both throughout high school. Following graduation, Tom would ventured into the world of real estate as an appraisal consultant. At an early age he found and manage Continental Marketing Associates. In this capacity, his work took him to 25 states in the country assisting cities and counties in property tax evaluation matters. For the last 25 years of his career, he was based in Georgia. Together with his wife Betty Jo “B.J.”, the couple moved to Glennville 15 years ago to continue his lengthy career. Throughout his years of work, Tom knew the importance of taking a break from the “job”, and as such he made a commitment to enjoy an extended weekend every quarter. Among his favorite getaway spots was the peacefulness and serenity of the Great Smokey Mountains. Of the many times they went, he never failed to enjoy riding the Parkway through the national forest. He always had a passion for cars and, as one might imagine, he was also a passionate Nascar fan. No matter what the destination, Tom was always ready to travel and above all else, never miss an opportunity to have fun. A man that knew the value of hard work but would never forsake an opportunity to invest in time with his family and friends, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a member of the Annunciation Episcopal Church in Vidalia. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William and John Sadler. He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Betty Jo Sadler of Glennville; sons, Guy William Sadler (Marie Brannen) of Cosby of Tennessee and James Alan Sadler (Sandra Deanna-Ardister Sadler) of High Point, N.C.; sister, Linda Jane Berkemer of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher, Christina, Thomas, Melissa and Savoie; great grandchildren, Gracey, Summer, Lillie, Augustus, Patrick, and Estelle; several nieces and nephews. The family has asked for no flowers but would be honored by memorial donations in Tom’s memory given to Tunnels to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project, ALS Foundation, Samaritan’s Purse or to the donor’s favorite charity. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Sadler family.