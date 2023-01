UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been lifted from Evans County at this time. Please continue to have an eye on weather conditions today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for all of Evans County that is in effect until 2:00 p.m. today, January 4.

We also have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms into this evening. Additional information will be provided through the Evans County EMA.

Please keep an eye on the weather and stay safe today.