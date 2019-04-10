Tourism development team to visit Evans County next week 

For three days next week, April 16 – 18, a Tourism Product Development Team (TPDT) will visit Evans County. For more than two years, members of the Evans County Resource Team (ECRT) have been working diligently on the project to identify, showcase, and promote the county’s historical sites, tourist attractions, and events.

Georgia has much to offer in terms of tourism and Evans County is no exception.

Tourism can have an enormous impact on the local economy through traveler spending. In an effort to promote growth of local tourism resources, products, businesses, and to identify potential tourism opportunities, ECRT has organized a visit from a tourism development team.

By Julie Braly, Editor