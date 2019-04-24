Tourism development team visit a huge success

Five members of the Tourism Product Development (TPD) Resource team had a busy three-dayitinerary during last week’s visit to Evans County.

TPD team members were comprised of experts in a variety of fields that are specific to areas of potential development and growth in Evans County.

The visit began with a community gathering and luncheon held at the Claxton Veterans Center on Tuesday . . .

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor