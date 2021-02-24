Tourism grant awarded for food truck/RV park in Claxton

Fort-C, a new food truck/RV park, is currently being constructed in Claxton. The park is located on a 2-acre wooded lot behind Classic Car Wash located on North Duval Street (Hwy. 301).

…ABC Vending Company, locally owned and operated by Brian Croft, recently received a nearly $5,000 grant to help with expenses for the development of the park.

Croft applied, and was approved for, a Georgia Tourism and Product Development (TPD) cash match (100%) grant totaling $4,975…

By Julie Braly, Editor