Town Hall Meeting this Thursday; Arts & Cultural Authority Restoration Project

The Arts & Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County will host a Town Hall Meeting, Thursday, May 5, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., at the Claxton Veterans Community Center.

The Authority will share plans for the restoration and renovation of the historical 2-story building located at 707 W. Main Street, which formerly housed the Claxton High School.

The public is invited and encouraged to drop by during the town hall meeting to learn more about the Authority, view the proposed architectural designs and illustrations for the project and discover how they can get involved in this exciting project.

Any questions or comments can be posed to the Chamber of Commerce, (912) 739-1391 or email info@claxtonevanschamber.com.