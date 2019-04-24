Town Hall Meeting this Thursday; Public encouraged to attend

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority will host a Town Hall Meeting, this Thursday, April 25, 5:30 p.m., at the Claxton Veterans Community Center.

Topics of discussion will include: Education and Workforce Development; Economic Development; Healthcare; Community Facilities and Recreation; and Community Development and Planning.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. For comments or questions please contact the Chamber of Commerce, 739-1391 or info@claxtonevanschamber.com.