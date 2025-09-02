Tracy Dale Sands, a beloved member of his community, left this world on August 30, 2025, at the age of 54. Tracy’s journey through life was distinguished by a steadfast dedication to public service and an unwavering commitment to those he cared for. Tracy was born in Savannah, Georgia, on May 20, 1971, to Aubrey and Sybil McLeod Sands and lived in Glennville most of his life. A proud graduate of Glennville High School in 1989 and subsequently from Georgia Southern University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Tracy exemplified the qualities of a lifelong dedicated servant and mentor. With a servant’s heart, he was kind and selfless, always willing to extend a helping hand to anyone in need. His great sense of humor and infectious laughter made him not just a friend but a beacon of light in the lives of many. His impressive career in law enforcement spanned over 30 years, with 25 of those years dedicated to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In recognition of his extraordinary investigative skills, Tracy was honored with the Bob Kirk Memorial Award for investigative excellency in 2015, a testament to his relentless pursuit of justice and integrity in all his endeavors. Tracy was known for making an indelible mark on everyone he came into contact with, embodying the spirit of community and compassion that so many adored. His commitments did not stop at his profession; he was a certified drone pilot and instructor, continually looking for ways to share knowledge and inspire others. As a devoted husband, Tracy spent almost 32 cherished years married to the love of his life, with their anniversary approaching on September 4. Their love story is one of love, commitment, and respect, a union that inspired all who were fortunate enough to witness it. Tracy was also a faithful member of Harmony Church. His faith was the cornerstone of his life, guiding him with strength and purpose. He was known for carrying a “little Jesus” in his pocket each day – a simple reminder he joyfully shared with others that God is always present and ready to meet us in our time of need. The memory of Tracy Sands will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy of kindness, dedication, and love will continue to inspire and uplift those whose lives he touched. Tracy is preceded in death by, his father, Aubrey Sands; sister, Jane Maund Mobley and bonus dad, James Maund. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Hill Sands of Glennville, Georgia; son, Matthew Sands of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; mother, Sybil Maund of Reidsville, Georgia; brother, Michael Sands (Lisa) of Glennville, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Amy Abel and Charity Hill of Claxton, Georgia; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. A visitation in honor of Tracy began at 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 1, at Brannen Family Funeral Services. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 2, at the chapel of Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial followed in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Georgia. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to: Tattnall County CARES, PO Box 2356, Reidsville, Georgia 30453. Brannen Family Funeral Services, Glennville, Georgia was in charge of arrangements.