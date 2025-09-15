Trey Michael West, age 45, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2025 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He lived most of his life in Stockbridge, Georgia, and recently moved to Claxton, Georgia. He was born in Decatur, Georgia on September 24, 1979 to Guy Franklin Kelley, Jr. and Claudia Thompson West and was later adopted by his stepdad, John Michael West. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Drak; his uncle, Colquitt Thompson; his aunt, Michele Thompson; as well as his biological father, Guy Franklin Kelley, Jr.; and adopted father, John Michael West. Trey is survived by his son, Tanner Mathew West of Marietta, Georgia; his mother, Claudia Thompson West of Claxton, Georgia;, his grandmother, Vydene Drake of Claxton, Georgia; brother, John Dillon West of Stockbridge, Georgia; sister, Whitney Rawlins (Matt) of Molena, Georgia; niece, Cheyenne Rawlins; nephew, Levi Rawlins. Visitation will be held Monday, September 15, 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 15, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Ogden officiating. Pallbearers will be Tanner West, Dillon West, Matt Rawlins, Kirk Hendrix, Danny Sapp and Travis Aaron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canoochee Cemetery Fund, 5073 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Georgia 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.