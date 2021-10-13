Trick or Treat activities Oct. 23, 30

The 10th annual ‘Trick or Treat and Kids Safety Day’ will be held on South Newton Street in Claxton, Saturday, October 23, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The street will be closed to traffic during the event.

Children should come dressed in their Halloween costume and enter the costume contest and trick or treat and enjoy games and activities including face painting, photo booth, literacy bus, and more.

The event is sponsored by the Claxton Downtown Development Authority in partnership with the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

Community trick or treat in Claxton has been set for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution during these two events as pedestrians will be crossing the roadways and vehicles may travel slowly and make frequent stops.