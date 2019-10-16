Trick or Treat and Kid’s Safety events

Claxton will hold its 9th annual downtown Claxton Trick or Treat and Kid’s Safety Event Thursday, Oct. 31, on S. Newton St., from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Activities will include trick or treat, costume contest, games, safety information, and more. The city will close S. Newton St. during the event. Numerous businesses and organizations will have booths set up along the street with various activities and where children can trick or treat in a safe environment

The downtown event is sponsored annually by the Claxton Downtown Development Authority and the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is being held in conjunction with Trick or Treating in communities throughout the county on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Motorists and parents are urged to use extra caution and watch for pedestrians and slow moving and stopped vehicles along streets and sidewalks.