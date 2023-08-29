Tropical Storm Warning in place for Evans County, Businesses Closing

TUESDAY – AUGUST 29 – 1:25 PM EST Update

Evans County is now under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch. The earliest expected arrival for Tropical Storm force winds are early Wednesday morning. We have a potential for Major Flooding Rain (4-8″) Wednesday through Wednesday night. Potential for a few tornadoes with the greatest chances being Wednesday afternoon and evening.

After meeting with Evans County Emergency Management Agency (ECEMA) again to discuss updates to the trajectory and possible impacts of Idalia, Evans County Charter School Systems (ECCSS) and Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) will be closed on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty with the storm, due to the projected wind and heavy rains, anticipated power outages, and updated forecast. Chromebooks will be issued to Claxton Middle and Claxton High School students, and activities will be provided; Claxton Elementary School will provide literacy and math skill activities for students. Friday, September 1, will remain a scheduled holiday for students of ECCSS . Notification will be provided to ECCSS staff in regards to the Teacher Work Day scheduled for Friday, September 1. Monday, September 4, will remain a scheduled holiday for students and staff of ECCSS.

All activities, sports, meetings, and other school-sponsored events are canceled. The tax hearing for ECCSS scheduled Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 AM, will be rescheduled.

The Claxton Enterprise will be closed on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

Please continue to monitor local watches and warnings.